Matiang’i Dismisses UDA’s Resignation Calls, Maintains 2022 Polls Will Be Free and Fair

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has rubbished claims from a section of the political class over plans to interfere with next year’s General Election.

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto had accused the CS and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru of interfering with the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

But in a statement on Monday, the CS stated that he won’t resign as asked further maintaining that the claims were meant to distract him from discharging his duties.

“Those calling for my resignation want to distract him and security officers from executing their responsibilities of protecting all stakeholders,” he said.

“We, in the security sector, do not conduct elections— that is the mandate of the IEBC, and our work is to support the Commission by providing security.”

He urged his colleagues in the security docket not to be intimidated but focus on serving Kenyans.

“Don’t be intimidated by threats, you are only answerable to the people of Kenya and your job is to uphold zero-tolerance policy to those who encourage political intolerance,” he said.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party last week wrote a protest letter to IEBC over the inclusion of the CSs Matiangi and Mucheru into multi-agency team planning for a free, fair and transparent General Election.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina asked the Commission to remove the duo from the team arguing that they are openly campaigning for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s candidature for the presidency.

