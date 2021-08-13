CS Matiang’i Dismisses Claims Gov’t Apologized for Deporting DP Ruto’s Turkish Associate Harun Aydin

The government has not apologized for deporting Turk in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking from Mombasa before the National security committee, the CS defended Kenya for Harun Aydin’s deportation earlier this week.

This comes days after Dr Ruto said the government had spoken to the Turk and apologized for the mistreatment.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” tweeted the DP.

According to the Interior CS, Aydin’s behaviour was characteristic of people involved in money laundering.

“When this came to our attention, we sought to get more information. We noticed that according to his passport, he had left the country twice without a stamp of him arriving in the country,” he said.

“He sneaked into the country twice without stamps. All this evidence is of an undesirable person.”

This the CS said, was one of the reasons why Aydin was nabbed without notifying the Turkish authorities.

“Unstamped entry passport means you either came in through porous borders or in private aircraft with VIP’s. When VIP’s arrive at the airport, passport is with someone else but sometimes at smaller airports when passports are left behind, one can fake their entry,” he said.

“We agreed to surrender him to his country where they would deal with him. We deported him on the understanding we had with the Turkish government.”

Matiang’i also noted that the Turk was involved with individuals involved in money laundering, a scheme that is closely associated with terrorism.

“Our security agents flagged him for traveling around the region, they noticed that he was keeping company of people with reports of money laundering,” he continued.

“One of his associates was arrested in another country for money laundering. So we tracked his movement,” he said.

The Super CS also told lawmakers that the phone numbers given by Aydin did not belong to him.

“The phone numbers he gave are ringing with some women not his number. We were ready to charge him in court but we also had a mutual agreement with another government,” stated Matiang’i.

On Aydin’s work permit, Matiang’i said he was issued with a work permit on June 25.

While following up on his movement, it was noted that he was moving around Sudan, Goma, Zanzibar, Entebbe.

Aydin was arrested last weekend upon landing from Uganda.

He was held for two days and was deported on Monday before being presented in court.

