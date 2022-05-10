CS Matiang’i Concerned Over Increased ‘Wash Wash’ Gangs Seeking Elective Posts

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has expressed concern over the increasing number of money launderers commonly referred to as ‘wash wash’ gangs seeking elective posts ahead of the August 9, polls.

Matiang’i, in a meeting with stakeholders in the criminal justice system, revealed that the wash wash gangs are hoodwinking voters with huge sums of money and extravagant spending which might get them elected into parliament.

The gangs who are seeking elective posts are reportedly taking advantage of their heavy financial statuses to buy their way into the hearts of voters.

This move, the CS said, would plunge the country into a bad state with leaders being members of criminal gangs.

Read: Blogger Edgar Obare’s Instagram Account Deleted After “Wash Wash” Exposé

“We could end up laundering criminals of unprecedented standards into our elective offices. We might have over 40 percent of them elected if we allow these ‘wash wash’ gangs and other criminals to bribe their way in the coming elections,” the CS cautioned.

1/3 As players in the criminal justice process,the @NPSOfficial_KE has instituted far reaching reforms to fill gaps in delivery of justice with a focus on human rights.

Our reforms are tailored to improve not only the welfare of our officers but also our training modules .. pic.twitter.com/Ky1wzeRzkk — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) May 10, 2022

‘Wash Wash’ is not a new term in Kenya and has on several occasions been linked to flamboyant businessmen who do not shy off from showing their illegally acquired wealth.

From driving flashy cars, wearing the latest designer clothes and Rolex watches, hanging out in some of the most expensive clubs and drinking only expensive bottles, it is very easy to spot the wash wash gangs on social media.

Wash wash gangs do not only deal with money laundering and dealing with fake money in different currencies but a lot to do with brainwashing.

Read Also: How “Wash Wash” Business Runs In Kenya

Brainwashing is always the first step, the first formula that one needs to learn in order to apply. In order to succeed in applying Wash Wash, make people believe that you have money, dress nicely and don’t be afraid to spend the little that you have for something bigger.

The August 9, elections have attracted the attention of both the youth and the old, with each party seeking to clinch an elective post.

There are a good number of aspiring politicians who have been linked to the money laundering schemes as it is impossible to explain the source of their extreme wealth.

Politics however gives them a platform to campaign and flaunt their wealth without being questioned and the most spender might easily get the most votes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...