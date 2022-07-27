Matiang’i Chides DP Ruto For Claiming Police Withdrawn from Kerio Valley to Punish Him

“Some people lie all the time like it is a career,” these are words of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i regarding DP William Ruto’s remarks that the government withdrew police reservists from Kerio Valley to punish him.

Yesterday, during the Presidential debate, DP William Ruto was questioned on the cause of insecurity in Kerio Valley that has persisted over the years.

In his response, the country’s second in command said the state had withdrawn a contingent of police reservists that had been deployed in the area to restore security to punish him.

“I have deployed my personal resources to deal with that situation because I know it was a political agenda; the withdrawal of the National Police Reserve (NPR) was really an unfortunate act but because it was intended to punish William Ruto,” Ruto said.

Responding to the same, Interior CS said no police reservists have been withdrawn from the area and urged politicians to stop politicizing matters of security in the country.

“As we speak right now we have National Police Reservists (NPRs) in some parts of North Rift there has never been a time where we have withdrawn NPRs from North Rift or any part of the country. What happens in the security sector is that reviews are done from time to time depending on what is needed in a particular area,” Matiang’i said.

The CS further labeled the Deputy President a liar who can falsify anything to feed their political desires.

“To be very honest I don’t like commenting on some of these petty political things because some people lie all the time like it is a career. You saw those lies yesterday. They lie about anything probably the only true thing about themselves is their name,” the CS added.

No one should lie to Kenyans 🇰🇪,we have never withdrawn @NPSOfficial_KE Reservists from the North Rift or any part of the country… pic.twitter.com/MQ2h6sAgDU — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) July 27, 2022

