Matiang’i Bans Movement In, Out Of Mandera Starting 7 Pm As Cases Of COVID-19 Rise

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has ordered for cessation of movement in and out of Mandera County by road and air for a period of 21 days.

On Wednesday, the CS noted that the ban will take effect today starting 7 pm when the dusk till dawn curfew commences.

Matiang’i cited an increase in community based infections of the deadly Covid-19.

“Following the increase in community-based COVID-19 infections in Mandera County, the Govt has sanctioned the following; That there be cessation of movement by air and road INTO and OUT OF Mandera County for an initial period of 21 days, commencing 7pm today – 22nd April,2020,” he said.

Following the increase in community-based COVID-19 infections in Mandera County, the Govt has sanctioned the following;

1. That there be cessation of movement by air and road INTO and OUT OF Mandera County for an initial period of 21 days, commencing 7pm today – 22nd April,2020 — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 22, 2020

Mandera on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of local cases to 8.

Last week 31 people quarantined at a local facility escaped in what is said to have been a collaborative effort between the people and the police.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since warned quarantined individuals noting that escapees will be arrested and forced to complete the mandatory 14 days.

This was after 50 others escaped from KMTC quarantine facility in Nairobi.

Mandera now becomes the fifth county to be placed on partial lockdown.

Others are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

“The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Monday April 6, 2020,” said President Kenyatta.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In the intervening period, movement in and out of the Coastal strip shall be limited.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu