Mathira MP Gachagua Defends Ownership Of Sh1.5 Billion Nairobi Property As Row Escalates

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has defended ownership of a Sh1.5 billion prime property located in Nairobi.

According to the lawmaker, the property which is situated Industrial Area, was purchased in 2012 through his company, Wamunyoro Investment ltd.

Gachagua said he bought the property from Karandi Farm ltd, owned by Peter Nduati and Pauline Muringe, for a whooping Sh24 million.

Nduati ad Muringe had paid a meagre Sh54,000 for the property.

But a former director of physical planning in the Ministry of Lands, John Michael Ohas, has said that the MP illegally obtained the property which he claimed was allocated to him by the late President Daniel Moi in 1994.

Ohas has alleged that the land was given to him through his company Columbus Two Thousand Ltd. He parted with Sh50,000 after accepting the offer in May 1996.

“Since the investigations by the DCI was completed and a fraud established, they instructed the department of Lands to recommend the cancellation of the fraudulent title and issue a genuine one to Columbus Two Thousand Ltd,” Ohas said.

He filed a complaint with the National Lands Commission (NLC) in January 2016. The commission did, however, uphold Gachagua’s lease after the retired civil servant failed to provide the original letter of allotment or receipt showing he paid for the offer.

Further, Gachagua who is a deputy president William Ruto loyalist has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of malice over interrogations into the matter.

Following a probe, DCI found that the property was acquired illegally by the MP and has since recommended the cancellation of the title deed.

The case will be heard on June 7.

