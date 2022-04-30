Cash Strapped Mathare United Staring At Automatic Relegation

Mathare United are set to miss a second straight league fixture at Ulinzi Stars in Kericho over financial problems.

The Slum Boys failed to Bandari FC last weekend in Nairobi as they dished out a walkover for the first time in their KPL history.

Mathare will not honor today's match against Ulinzi in Kericho One more walkover and the team will go down.

Issuing 3 walkovers will have bigger consequences as all their second-leg results will be voided. Vihiga Bullets played them twice within a week and picked 6 points.#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/ausCk4YXgV — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) April 30, 2022

Currently bottom on the log, if they fail to Honor a third game then as per regulations they will be automatically relegated.

The current league season is being run by FKF Caretaker Committee which FIFA, the global football body, does not recognise.

