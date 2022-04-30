in SPORTS

Cash Strapped Mathare United Staring At Automatic Relegation

Mathare United
Mathare United Players. [Courtesy]

Mathare United are set to miss a second straight league fixture at Ulinzi Stars in Kericho over financial problems.

The Slum Boys failed to Bandari FC last weekend in Nairobi as they dished out a walkover for the first time in their KPL history.

Currently bottom on the log, if they fail to Honor a third game then as per regulations they will be automatically relegated.

The current league season is being run by FKF Caretaker Committee which FIFA, the global football body, does not recognise.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Mathare United

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kibos Sugar Accused of Negligence after Employee Drowns in the Premises
Al ahly sc

Al Ahly SC Opposed To Morocco Hosting Champions League Final