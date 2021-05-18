Mathare United Sack Coach Salim Ali Over Poor Results

Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United have sacked head coach Salim Ali following a string of poor results.

Former Gor Mahia assistant coach Frank Ouna has been tasked with keeping the club a float as they face relegation threat.

After 14 games, The Slum Boys are bottom placed with a paltry seven points from a single win, a whooping nine loses and four draws.

The 2009 champions managed a 1-1 against fellow bottomers Vihiga United over the weekend, a result that did little to improve their dwindling fortunes.

Ouna is returning to football management since parting ways with ambitious, yet restless Wazito FC in 2019.

He was part of Gor Mahia technical bench, with Scotsman Frank Nuttal as head coach, that ensured K’Ogalo went the entire 2015 season unbeaten.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu