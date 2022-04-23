Broke Mathare United Will Not Honor Game In 28 Years

Mathare United Will not be able honour their league fixture Against Bandari FC on Sunday due to financial constraints.

It will be the first time in 28 years since the Slum Boys started participating in the Kenyan Premier League that they will be dishing out a walkover.

Mathare’s manager and founder Bob Munro blamed external factors for his team’s misfortunes.

Read: Mathare United Sack Coach Salim Ali Over Poor Results

“Our financial situation is the result of an escalating series of external factors over the last few years which kept reducing the revenue and or raising the costs for all our top clubs.”

Munro cited the expansion of KPL from 16 to 18 teams, exit of pay television giants Supersport, “hostile” takeover of the KPL management by the federation and COVID-19 pandemic as some of the factors.

According to Munro, they have since 2018 engaged 48 companies in various sectors for possible sponsorship deals with only four responding positively.

Read Also: Zoo FC, Mathare United Axed From Kenyan Premier League

Of the four, three were betting companies. However, for this season, they were unable to secure any deal.

The negative publicity around FKF, currently under a Caretaker Committee, has also not helped.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...