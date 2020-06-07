Singer Matete Now Says She Has Given Up On Getting Husband’s Body For Burial

Gospel singer Ruth Matete now says she is done begging the Nigerian Embassy in Nairobi to release her late husband’s body for burial.

John Apewajoye’s remains have been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary for close to two months.

Apewajoye died on April 11 from what Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor said were complications that resulted from the 60 per cent burns he suffered at their home on March 30

In a letter to the embassy through lawyer Robert Odanga, Matete, a former Tusker Project Fame winner said she is no longer interested in John Apewajoye’s body and shall no longer claim it.

The singer maintained that she can no longer afford the huge mortuary bill as the Nigeria embassy continues to detain it with no explanations.

Read: Ruth Matete Wants Nigerian Embassy Compelled To Settle Late Husband’s Mortuary Fees

The embassy had requested the KNH management not to release the body until the Nigerian government gives a green light.

“You can hold the body and do with it as you please,” reads part of Matete’s letter to the embassy.

According to Odanga, Matete arrived at the decision after the embassy frustrated every effort to give her late husband a decent burial.

Read Also: Ruth Matete Accuses Nigerian Embassy Of Frustrating Burial Plans For Deceased Husband

He says the embassy was dismissive, unwelcoming and hostile towards the widow.

“She will now try to move on and should not be contacted by anyone in regard to the burial,” said Odanga.

Last month, Matete’s family accused the Nigerian Embassy of delaying Apewajoye’s burial even after his family consented to having his remains buried in Kenya.

Read Also: Nigeria Wants Ruth Matete’s Husband’s Body Held As Autopsy Reveals Cause Of Death

Matete had even threatened to move to court to compel the embassy to pay the ballooning mortuary fee.

Investigations into Apewajoye’s death are ongoing and the Nigerian authorities believe that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will soon provide answers on events leading to his death and bring the matter to a closure.

The DCI had questioned Matete over Apewajowe’s death after claims emerged that their union was on the rocks days leading to his death.

