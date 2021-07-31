Match Fixing Menace: Five Match Officials Suspended

Football Kenya Federation, FKF has suspended five match officials for alleged involvement in match-fixing.

In a statement, FKF said it took the step as a “precautionary measure and in the interest of safeguarding the integrity of its leagues and competitions.”

The five officiate in the top tier league, the FKF Premier League.

They are; Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo, Japheth Juma, and FIFA Referee, Raymond Onyango.

“The federation’s Integrity Department, with the assistance of FIFA, has initiated preliminary investigations against the said individuals, with a view of establishing their involvement, if any, in the said match manipulation practices,” adds the statement.

Read: Mashemeji Derby: FKF Cup Final Moved To Nyayo Stadium

Cases of match-fixing are rife in Kenyan football. Earlier this year FIFA relegated Premier League side Zoo FC for involvement in match manipulation.

Before then, the world’s football body banned four Kakamega Homeboyz players for four years each for engaging in match-fixing.

Former Mathare United and Harambee Stars defender George Owino is presently serving a ten-year ban for the vice.

But FKF is adamant the integrity of the Premier League remains intact despite the growing number of cases of match-fixing.

“The federation remains confident in the integrity of the FKF-PL and has with the assistance of FIFA established and consistently continues to update, its match manipulation detection platform, with a view of protecting and safeguarding the integrity of all its competitions, against global match-fixers.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu