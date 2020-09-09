Matatus To No Longer Access CBD Starting November -NMS

Matatus will starting November be blocked from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) as the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) seeks to decongest the capital.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said the plans to decongest the city are underway and will be launched by the head of state in two months.

He told the lawmakers that NMS is working closely with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to fast track the plans.

Badi said that bus stations have been built in Ngara and Parklands where all matatus coming from Thika will offload passengers while those coming in from Machakos and Lang’ata will stop at the Railway Golf Club where the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) will build an expressway.

“Some of these lands have been marked and works have kicked off. NMS is also looking for other lands that can be used as bus termini outside the busy city centre,” Badi said.

He revealed that the authority has already purchased land on which the expressway will be built, adding that the plan was delayed following a suit by Neno Evangelism Centre.

Traffic on Haile Selassie Avenue through to Jogoo Road, will ease after the completion of an expressway from the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) going straight to Jogoo road.

He also indicated that bus rapid transit (BRT) system will be running by the end of this month.

In January, Transport cabinet secretary James Macharia told Kenyans that the Sh1.6 billion buses coming in from South Africa would arrive within weeks.

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and his predecessor Evans Kidero both tried and failed at decongesting the city.

