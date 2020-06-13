Matatu Operators Offering Courier Services Without Licence Risk Jail Time Or Sh300,000 Fine – CA

Matatu operators offering illegal courier services risk jail time or Sh300,000 fine.

In a statement, Communications Authority (CA) Acting Director General Mercy Wanjau noted that the number of operators offering the services has risen in the past three months.

This is as a result of movement restrictions imposed by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Ms Wanjau noted that PSV operators and e-commerce market platforms are taking advantage of the pandemic to operate without proper licensing.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that a number of PSVs, Sacco’s and e-commerce market platforms have taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to offer courier services without being licensed,” she said.

Those caught violating the laid down rules, she said, will be charged in accordance with Section 49 of the authorities Act.

The act states that the person who contravenes the act will be charged a fine not exceeding Sh300,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both.

The public has been asked to practice caution and always demand for a compliance certificate from their service providers.

This, Ms Wanjau noted, will come in handy in case of complaints or situations that will warrant compensation.

Business has gone down in most parts of the country ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country.

Most matatu stages are not a flurry of activity as customers opt to stay home.

Others visiting Nairobi and Mombasa for business or otherwise cannot after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement in these counties.

The aforementioned counties are the most affected by the virus.

The government has promised to slowly open up the economy.

Kenya’s virus cases currently stand at 3,305 with 96 fatalities and 1,164 recovered persons.

