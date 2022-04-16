Matatu Fares to be Increased by 20 Percent Following Hike in Fuel Prices

Commuters should brace themselves for higher fares, the Association of Matatu Operators has said. The fares are expected to increase by 20 percent in the coming days.

Speaking in Meru town, Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Operators, Jimal Ibrahim said it was unfortunate that the prices were going up just as Kenyans were suffering from the high cost of living.

He said that Matatu Operators were also looking for a livelihood and that the recent increase in fuel prices had necessitated the hike.

He urged the government to crack down on unscrupulous dealers who were selling fuel at a price higher than what the government has recommended.

Chairman Matatu owners Meru County said that they were in agreement with the association that fares will be increased for all saccos following the hike in fuel prices.

Mwiti said a number of operators we’re currently unable to service their vehicle loans resulting in the loss of their matatus and denial of credit.

