Matatu Driver, Conductor who Assaulted Traffic Officer in Mombasa Arrested

A matatu driver and his conductor who assaulted a traffic police officer in Mikindani, Mombasa county have been arrested.

The incident is said to have happened today morning where the officer who was controlling traffic was attacked by the driver and his conductor.

According to the DCI, the duo, Emmanuel Lwamba and Nicholas Ngwava Peter descended on the officer with kicks and blows leaving him with a bruised nose and chest injuries.

They reportedly later took off with the officer’s phone and Sh2,000. The vehicle was registered KBF 578K.

“Detectives based at Jomvu police station are currently handling the matter. Members of the public are cautioned against attacking a police officer on duty since it is a serious offence that may land one in serious conflict with the law,” the DCI wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...