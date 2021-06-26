Matatu Driver Accused Of Killing Deputy IG’s Daughter Released On Sh300,000 Bail

“This occurred today on 17/6/2021 at about 0800hrs along Tom Mboya street – Muranga lane junction involving vehicle reg .no KBR 065 B, Isuzu minus c/o KMO Sacco driven by Patrick Macharia Magu, and m/vehicle reg.no KBL 744A Isuzu bus c/o City shuttle driven by Christopher Maina Kirecho and a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera aged 25 years,” the police report read.

Read Also: Deputy IG Mbugua’s Daughter in Fatal Accident in Nairobi’s CBD

After the accident, Macharia is said to have fled the scene prompting police officers to trace his whereabouts.

He was traced and arrested along University Way and detained at Central police station.

Appearing in court, the magistrate directed that Macharia be held for four more days to allow investigations into the matter to be completed.

“That this court be pleased to issue a custodial order that the respondent be detained for four days at the central police station as a postmortem has been booked and scheduled for today (Friday).”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu