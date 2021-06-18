Matatu Driver Accused of Killing Deputy IG’s Daughter Arraigned, Locked Up

A matatu driver suspected of knocking down and killing Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua’s daughter has been arraigned in court in Nairobi.

Patrick Macharia Magu, a KMO Sacco driver, was arrested on June 17, 2021, for the allegations of causing the death of Nelly Waithera by dangerous driving.

He appeared before senior resident magistrate Esther Kimilu on Friday.

The magistrate allowed police to hold the suspect for four more days pending conclusion of investigations into the killing.

He will be detained at Central Police Station.

The police told the court that at the time of the fatal accident Macharia was driving a minibus operated by KMO Sacco at the junction of Tom Mboya Street and Murang’a lane.

“The suspect reversed the motor vehicle dangerously without due care to other road users and sandwiched a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera between another motor vehicle,” constable Peter Ndirangu said in an affidavit.

The deceased was crossing the road from Tom Mboya street when the 8 am incident took place.

The officer said Waithera sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she died.

The court heard that Macharia had attempted to evade arrest after the incident.

He is reported to have abandoned the minibus at the scene and fled.

He was traced and arrested along University Way and detained at Central police station.

“The suspect’s action of escaping from the scene is a clear indication that he had no intention of reporting the accident or presenting himself to any police station or police officer,” the affidavit reads.

“That this court be pleased to issue a custodial order that the respondent be detained for four days at central police station as a postmortem has been booked and scheduled for today (Friday).”

The case will be mentioned on June 24

