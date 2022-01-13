Suspected Mombasa Drug Lord Masuo Bakari Found Dead in Thika

The body of a suspected Mombasa drug lord who vanished on December 5, 2021 has been discovered.

Masuo Bakari Tajiri’s body was discovered in a thicket in Thika, Kiambu county, horribly decomposed.

Masuo, together with Fahmi Bakari, 21, and Hussein Mohamed, 26, has a number of drug-related offenses pending in several courts.

Hussein Masuo, Bakari’s relative, verified that the accused drug lord’s body had been discovered in a thicket in Thika town and transferred to Nairobi’s City Mortuary.

His family was preparing to bring his body to Mombasa for burial by last evening.

Unknown people took the trio on December 5, last year at Maungu near Voi in Taita Taveta county, according to relatives.

Despite claims that one body had been discovered near Pirates Beach in Mombasa’s Bamburi region, the whereabouts of Fahmi and Mohamed remained unclear as of last evening.

Their relatives claim the three went to Limuru and Thika on December 3 to purportedly purchase a Nissan matatu.

Bakari was wanted by Interpol for trans-border drug trafficking in Tanzania, Congo, and Kenya at the time, and he was also accused of being in possession of 24,466.4 grammes of heroin worth Sh7.4 million.

Bakari was acquitted in absentia by a Shanzu court on December 15, citing lack of evidence, but his co-accused, Fatuma Sicobo, was sentenced to life in jail.

The deceased is claimed to have invested in public transportation and to own a fleet of matatus that travel the congested Kisauni route.

He is said to have met Fahmi and Mohamed, who ran a matatu business along the busy route, as a result of his participation in the matatu sector.

The departed had previously served a seven-year jail sentence and had been arrested three times for narcotics dealing, police records show.

According to a police intelligence assessment, Bakari is suspected of luring Fahmi and Mohamed into narcotics trafficking.

