Mastermind Behind Theft of New-generation Passports Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the mastermind behind the disappearance of new generation passports from several recruitment agencies across the country.

22 passports were recovered from Stephen Obiero who was arrested by Detectives in Nairobi on Friday.

The Detectives who were posing as pidgin-speaking West Africans interested in purchasing a passport lured Obiero to a Matatu along Mfangano street where the transaction took place.

The passports, which are on high demand among West Africans who are in the country illegally are sold for Sh22,000 each.

Obiero fell into the trap of the Detectives, and was promptly arrested by the undercover detectives. Most of the passports recovered belong to young Kenyan men who have deposited them with recruitment agencies with hopes of securing jobs in the Gulf.

Obiero is currently in Police custody at the central Police station pending his arraignment on Monday, March 7. Immigration officers are in the meantime tracing the legitimate owners of the recovered passports.

