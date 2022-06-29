Mastermind Behind Prime Bank Robbery Tobias Juma Arrested in Bungoma

Police have arrested the mastermind behind a robbery incident at Prime Bank, Nakuru branch back in February.

Tobias Juma Mukhuyu was apprehended on Saturday at Nashianda trading centre in Bungoma County.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Juma who was a KK Security guard at the time of the incident, fled his place of residence and has since been in hiding.

He is currently cooling his heels at Nakuru central police station where he was booked vide OB.85/25/06/2022.

A gang of five raided the bank located at the Westside Mall on February 26, and managed to get away with Sh2.3 million.

Read: Robbers Steal Ksh2.3 Million After Raid At Prime Bank In Nakuru

The bank manager, in a police report, said the five stormed into the banking hall wielding a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga.

They took hostage nine members of staff who were on duty and locked them inside the bank’s toilets before ransacking the offices.

The stolen money was in the tellers’ cash drawers.

A bank teller sustained injuries after being hit with a hammer by one of the suspects. The staffer was rushed to hospital, treated and discharged.

Police who responded to the scene managed to recover a homemade gun, hammer, mobile phone and a Sh1,000 note from the scene.

Read Also: Five Arrested as Police Thwart Plot to Rob Prime Bank in Nairobi CBD

In January last year, robbers made away with Sh3.5 million after raiding Prime Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

In a daring robbery caught on camera by witnesses, six men gained entry into the bank premises and took strategic positions at the compound, one with a pistol at the gate, before they walked away with bags believed to have contained the cash.

Two police officers and a cashier were arrested in connection with the robbery.

The officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit were on guard duties at the bank when the robbery occurred in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021.

Six months later, five suspects were arrested after an alleged plot to raid Prime Bank located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The suspects were arrested in the dead of the night as they allegedly planned to break into the bank in July 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...