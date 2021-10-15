Self-Confessed Child Killer Masten Wanjala Lynched by Mob in Bungoma (Video)

Masten Wanjala, the self-confessed child killer has been lynched by an irate mob in Bungoma, the region’s Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai has confirmed.

self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala lynched by his village mates pic.twitter.com/GBw6vshwyr — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) October 15, 2021

According to authorities, he escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances on Wednesday when he was set to appear in court.

Wanjala who was yet to take a formal plea had confessed to killing at least 12 children when he was arrested back in July.

He confessed to killing the children in a span of four years from Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties.

Read: 20-year-old Masten Wanjala Admits To Kidnapping, Executing Two Minors In Kabete

The child serial killer told the police that he posed as a football coach to lure his victims. He would then take their lives and dump their remains in different places. So far five bodies have been recovered.

Wanjala was arrested when he demanded money from one of the victim’s parents.

Following his escape from prison, three police officers were arrested. They are Jogoo Road police station deputy OCS Philip Mbithi and two others; Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwende, who were on duty.

The trio is likely to face charges of aiding the escape of the suspect from lawful custody and negligence of duties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...