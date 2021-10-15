in NEWS

Self-Confessed Child Killer Masten Wanjala Lynched by Mob in Bungoma (Video)

Masten Milimu Wanjala
20 year old Masten Milimu Wanjala who kidnapped and executed two minors in Kabete (Image/Courtesy)

Masten Wanjala, the self-confessed child killer has been lynched by an irate mob in Bungoma, the region’s Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai has confirmed.

According to authorities, he escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances on Wednesday when he was set to appear in court.

Wanjala who was yet to take a formal plea had confessed to killing at least 12 children when he was arrested back in July.

He confessed to killing the children in a span of four years from Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties.

The child serial killer told the police that he posed as a football coach to lure his victims. He would then take their lives and dump their remains in different places. So far five bodies have been recovered.

Wanjala was arrested when he demanded money from one of the victim’s parents.

Following his escape from prison, three police officers were arrested. They are Jogoo Road police station deputy OCS Philip Mbithi and two others; Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwende, who were on duty.

The trio is likely to face charges of aiding the escape of the suspect from lawful custody and negligence of duties.

Masten Wanjala

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

