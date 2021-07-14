20-year-old Masten Wanjala Admits To Kidnapping, Executing Two Minors In Kabete

Masten Milimu Wanjala, a 20-year-old man has admitted to the kidnappings, execution of two minors in cold blood in Kabete.

Wanjala was earlier arrested by the detectives from the DCI and apprehended at Shauri Moyo for suspicion of killing two children aged 13 and 12 on diverse dates.

The children, identified as Charles Opindo Bala, 13 who went missing on June 30, 2021, and Mutuku Musyoka, 12 who went missing on July 8, were found in a thicket in Kabete, Kiambu County.

In a new revelation, Wanjala has admitted to kidnapping and executing the minor in cold blood.

He led detectives to the spot where he committed the beastly acts and disposed off the bodies in Kabete.

Prior to that, Wanjala had contacted Musyoki’s mother, Felista Wayua, demanding a ransom of Sh50,000 in exchange for her son’s freedom.

Opindo’s father Tony Opindo, whose son never returned home from Sagaret Primary School in Majengo, was asked to send Sh30,000 to buy his son’s freedom.

Detectives are currently intensely interrogating Wanjala with more details to be availed later on the same.

The bodies of the minors have since been moved to the mortuary.

