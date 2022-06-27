in SPORTS

PHOTOS: Massive Crowd As Yanga SC Mounts Spectacular Trophy Parade

Yanga SC
Yanga SC

Most Kenyan football fans are used to watching spectacular scenes of trophy parades in Europe, especially in England.

Winners of the Kenyan Premier League, KPL often go without much fanfare.  Tusker FC for example were recently handed their 13th league title with no one noticing.

The opposite was true in neighboring Tanzania where a massive crowd showed up to celebrate Yanga SC record 28th title in the streets of Dar Es Salaam.

Complete with an open-air bus that carried players and officials, the colorful event was the talk of most Kenyan online community.

Despite a poor show at the national level, Tanzania’s club football has continued to grow attracting attention from far and wide.



Yanga SC

