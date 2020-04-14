21 Counties Report Cases Of Coronavirus As 8 More People Test Positive

The government will roll out mass testing for COVID-19 as the number of positive cases hit 216.

12,000 kits will be deployed in the first phase of the exercise.They will be distributed among Mombasa, Nairobi, Siaya and Mandera counties.

Speaking during the daily briefing, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said eight new cases of the respiratory disease have been confirmed.

They were among the 694 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Six of the eight cases had a travel history from Dubai, Pakistan.

Of the new cases, six are from Nairobi while Siaya, Nakuru reported one case each.

One more patient has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease. This brings the total number of recovered persons to 41.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will receive 1,000 test kits , Ms Mwangangi said. This was after 7 of its employees tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, acting MD, Engineer Rashid Salim, said four of these cases involve KPA staff while three are contracted cleaners working at the Port.

Two of the employees have since succumbed to COVID-19.

She also said that cases of domestic violence and gender based violence have been on rise during this period.

The Health CAS urged Kenyans to focus solely on fighting the virus by constantly checking up on each other.

“Let’s keep engaging each other through the available platforms, lets counsel each other and our brother’s keepers dear Kenyans, stand together with us, your families, partners and the community,” she said.

So far, the virus has spread to 21 counties, Dr Mwangangi said.

They are spread out as follows:

Nairobi 101, Mombasa 34, Kilifi 10, Kiambu 7, Mandera 6, Machakos 6, Nakuru 5, Kisii 1, Kitui 2, Laikipia 2, Kajiado 2, Muranga 2, Homa Bay 1, Kakamega 2, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Vihiga 1, and Kwale 1.

