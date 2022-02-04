Man United Striker Mason Greenwood Banished By England

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been banished by England.

He will not be considered for Three Lions selection until any potential legal proceedings against him are completed.

Gareth Southgate will refuse to select Mason Greenwood for England until his legal proceedings end.

Greenwood was released from custody on bail ‘pending further investigation’ by Greater Manchester Police yesterday after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

Police also announced further investigations into allegations of assault, sexual assault and making threats to kill.

United have suspended the 20-year-old, while sponsors including Nike have distanced themselves from him.

SunSport understands England boss Gareth Southgate has no interest in even considering selecting the striker until legal proceedings end.

Greenwood has not featured for England since being sent home from the Nations League squad in Iceland in September 2020.

After making his debut in Reykjavik, he was told to leave – alongside Manchester City’s Phil Foden – after they broke Covid quarantine guidelines to meet two women in the team hotel.

