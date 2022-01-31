Man United’s Mason Greenwood Arrested Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations on social media.

Greater Manchester Police said it was made aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

It added “we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault”.

He remains in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.

Read: Ex-Man City Defender Ben Mendy Facing Further Sexual Assault Charges

Manchester United earlier said the player would not return to training or matches until further notice.

The club said they “do not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

Mason Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations.

The 20-year-old footballer, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising up through the ranks of the United academy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...