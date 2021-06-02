in NEWS

Masinde Muliro University Students Decry Insecurity As Colleague Is Killed

masinde muliro
Masinde Muliro University. [Courtesy]

Students from Masinde Muliro University have decried insecurity in the Institution after one of their colleagues was sexually harassed and killed.

Through a thread on Twitter, it is reported that in a span of three months, three students have allegedly been found murdered under unclear circumstances.

For instance, the students report an incident where one of them identified as Macrine was raped and killed outside the institution gate.

Read: Missing Masinde Muliro Student Belinda Akeyo Found Dead In House

The hotspot for the murders has been identified as the area around the Kefinco with different students coming out to narrate their near-death ordeals.

According to one student, Raymond, he was allegedly attacked by a group of three people around the same area and was strangled almost to death. His attackers walked away with his phone and bag.

The comrades are calling on the school authorities in conjunction with the DCI to intervene and guarantee their protection.

Read Also: 50 Year Old Man Lynched Over Student’s Death Following Fight In Club

In an incident in 2019, Belinda Akeyo Achieng’ a fourth Year Bachelor of Education student at the Institution was found dead in her house at Lurambi Estate with blood oozing from her mouth and nether regions.

This was after she went missing and made attempts to reach her friends through a private phone number.

Although the cause of her death was never established, this highlighted the numerous cases of murders in varsities that go unsolved.

In yet a different account of events last year, Julius Makokha, a 50-year-old man was lynched following suspicion that he killed a third-year student from Kenyatta University (KU) in a club fight.

Read Also: Masinde Muliro Varsity Student Drafts Chilling Suicide Note

The body of the Bachelor of Engineering student, Adrian Atako, was found with bruises, dumped in a sugar plantation.

Reports indicated that the two were caught up in club chaos thus leading to the student’s murder.

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Masinde Muliro University

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ancelotti, real madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s Second Coming: The Legendary Italian Coach Lands Real Madrid Job