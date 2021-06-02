Masinde Muliro University Students Decry Insecurity As Colleague Is Killed

Students from Masinde Muliro University have decried insecurity in the Institution after one of their colleagues was sexually harassed and killed.

Through a thread on Twitter, it is reported that in a span of three months, three students have allegedly been found murdered under unclear circumstances.

For instance, the students report an incident where one of them identified as Macrine was raped and killed outside the institution gate.

It has been 3 months only and more than 3 students of Masinde muliro university have been murdered in a cold blood by hardcore criminals around Kefinco area, it's a high time the institution should chip in and help find out these Criminals, you can't keep quiet. #MmustInsecurity pic.twitter.com/vCIbsW6owA — MC JESSY 😎 (@mcjessyparody) June 2, 2021

The hotspot for the murders has been identified as the area around the Kefinco with different students coming out to narrate their near-death ordeals.

According to one student, Raymond, he was allegedly attacked by a group of three people around the same area and was strangled almost to death. His attackers walked away with his phone and bag.

I remember the other week on my way to kefinco nilishikwa na wasee watatu ,Nikanyongwa Hadi karibu niuliwe.I had to pretend that I was dead ndio wakaniwacha but wanaenda na simu plus bag which maybe walidhani Iko na laptop.Huwa Nikipita hiyo road natetemeka#MmustInsecurity — PRINCE RAYMOND🇰🇪🇹🇿🤴🎶 (@PrinceRaymondke) June 2, 2021

The comrades are calling on the school authorities in conjunction with the DCI to intervene and guarantee their protection.

In an incident in 2019, Belinda Akeyo Achieng’ a fourth Year Bachelor of Education student at the Institution was found dead in her house at Lurambi Estate with blood oozing from her mouth and nether regions.

This was after she went missing and made attempts to reach her friends through a private phone number.

Although the cause of her death was never established, this highlighted the numerous cases of murders in varsities that go unsolved.

In yet a different account of events last year, Julius Makokha, a 50-year-old man was lynched following suspicion that he killed a third-year student from Kenyatta University (KU) in a club fight.

The body of the Bachelor of Engineering student, Adrian Atako, was found with bruises, dumped in a sugar plantation.

Reports indicated that the two were caught up in club chaos thus leading to the student’s murder.

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

It's so sad that kefinco is turning a slaughter site for comrades😢😢this must come to an end #mmustinsecurity

##vacatekefinco @DCI_Kenya https://t.co/r1g8m1X1fI — Uhuru Kinyassa (@Bonzerboy1) June 2, 2021

The other week Student mwingine aliuliwa.jana Tena mwingine ,Some of us we were somehow lucky tulitorokea kifo ama sijui niseme aje.

Kila wiki Kuna student anakuwa attacked ..

Alafu kila mtu amenyamaza tu@DCI_Kenya hii ni sawa?#MmustInsecurity — PRINCE RAYMOND🇰🇪🇹🇿🤴🎶 (@PrinceRaymondke) June 2, 2021

Mzazi anakuaga anakuambia soma kwa bidii mtoto wangu😭😭,Ona vile nyumbani tunateseka soma ubadilishe maisha yetu😭😭..Unaenda shule kusoma Unauliwa na haujakosea mtu,We came here to get life not to lose it.#MmustInsecurity — PRINCE RAYMOND🇰🇪🇹🇿🤴🎶 (@PrinceRaymondke) June 2, 2021

Sad to hear about the death of a fellow Comrade #MmustInsecurity

Not the first one this year@MMUST_Kenya student leaders shame on you

Justice for Macrine — slimm jimmy (@KingsleyJimmy15) June 2, 2021

