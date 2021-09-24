Masinde Muliro University Appoints Solomon Shibairo As The New VC

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has appointed Prof Solomon Shibairo as the new vice-chancellor, succeeding the late Fredrick Otieno who left office in December 2018.

Prof Shibairo is an associate Professor of Horticulture and was appointed to the position in April 2020 in an acting capacity.

He formerly served as the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics and students affairs at Kibabii University.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) degree from the University of Nairobi, class of 1985; a Master’s degree in Science (Agronomy) from the same university, class of 1989; and a PhD in plant science from the University of British Columbia, class of 1996.

He had been shortlisted for the position alongside professors Joseph Chacha, Kenneth Inyani Simala, Mary Abukutsa Onyango, Peter Nyamuhanga Mwita and Paul Shiundu Mwanza.

On the other hand, Prof. John Thuo has been appointed to the position of deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration and finance while Prof. Charles Mutai has been appointed as the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of partnership, research and innovations. Prof Hussein Golicha is the new deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic and student affairs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...