Masinde Muliro Lecturer Found Dead At His Kakamega Home

A lecturer at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has been found dead inside his house in Kakamega.

Reports indicate that the lecturer, Professor Ezekiel Kasiera was discovered unconscious by his house help on Thursday Morning.

The house help ideally intimated that prior to his death, the professor had been coughing vigorously at night.

“When I woke up, I found the toilet he uses was dirty so I cleaned it,” the house help is quoted by a local publication.

More information on the same is yet to be revealed with the detectives probing thecause of his death.

In yet another account of events, the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has announced the death of their colleague, Eyapan Lang’enje who was shot dead by bandits who attacked a vehicle he was travelling in.

The deceased was traveling towards Marsabit town on 8/7/2021. Another colleague, Eric Muthomi was also injured and is receiving treatment.

“We regret the death of teacher Eyapan Lang’enje who was shot dead by bandits who attacked a vehicle in which he was travelling near Marsabit town on 8/7/2021. QR to teacher Eric Muthomi who was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital. -Akal T.O, TSC CD Marsabit,” readsa statement byTSC on Twitter.

