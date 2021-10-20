in NEWS

Mashujaa Day: List of Kenyans Honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta

Mashujaa Day
Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Wang'uru Stadioum, Kirinyaga County (Courtesy)

As Kenyans celebrate Mashujaa Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to honour 220 heroes from different parts of the country.

The list includes sportspeople, entertainers, newsmakers among others. They include:

  • Footballer Dennis Oliech.
  • Rugby Champion Humprey Kayange
  • Tokyo Olympics Marathon runner Lawrence Cherono
  • Former Footballer Bob Oyugi
  • 2016 Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir
  • National Prisons Wrestling Coach Linus Wachoka Masheti
  • Deaf Handball Player Dickson Manyange
  • Former weightlifter Abudu Juma Waziri
  • Kenya’s topmost dumb and deaf golfer Isaac Makokha
  • Sports Sign Language interpreter Winnie Adoyo
  • Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala
  • Baringo County Doctor Nelly Yetich who spearheaded Covid-19 prevention
  • Wanja Mwaura, nurse known for her acts of kindness
  • Mental Health Activist Amina Abdallah who played key roles in rescuing mentally challenged people from the streets of Mombasa.
  • Virginia Aoko, a 13-year-old girl from Busia who braved the dark to take her pregnant mother to hospital via boat.

More follows as the list is being updated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

 

Mashujaa DayPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Instagram stories

Instagram Rolls out ‘Collab’ for Shared Posts, Music Effects for Reels
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta Orders an End to the Dusk till Dawn Curfew