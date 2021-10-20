Mashujaa Day: List of Kenyans Honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta

As Kenyans celebrate Mashujaa Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to honour 220 heroes from different parts of the country.
The list includes sportspeople, entertainers, newsmakers among others. They include:
- Footballer Dennis Oliech.
- Rugby Champion Humprey Kayange
- Tokyo Olympics Marathon runner Lawrence Cherono
- Former Footballer Bob Oyugi
- 2016 Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir
- National Prisons Wrestling Coach Linus Wachoka Masheti
- Deaf Handball Player Dickson Manyange
- Former weightlifter Abudu Juma Waziri
- Kenya’s topmost dumb and deaf golfer Isaac Makokha
- Sports Sign Language interpreter Winnie Adoyo
- Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala
- Baringo County Doctor Nelly Yetich who spearheaded Covid-19 prevention
- Wanja Mwaura, nurse known for her acts of kindness
- Mental Health Activist Amina Abdallah who played key roles in rescuing mentally challenged people from the streets of Mombasa.
- Virginia Aoko, a 13-year-old girl from Busia who braved the dark to take her pregnant mother to hospital via boat.
More follows as the list is being updated.
