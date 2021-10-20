Mashujaa Day: List of Kenyans Honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta

As Kenyans celebrate Mashujaa Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to honour 220 heroes from different parts of the country.

The list includes sportspeople, entertainers, newsmakers among others. They include:

Footballer Dennis Oliech.

Rugby Champion Humprey Kayange

Tokyo Olympics Marathon runner Lawrence Cherono

Former Footballer Bob Oyugi

2016 Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir

National Prisons Wrestling Coach Linus Wachoka Masheti

Deaf Handball Player Dickson Manyange

Former weightlifter Abudu Juma Waziri

Kenya’s topmost dumb and deaf golfer Isaac Makokha

Sports Sign Language interpreter Winnie Adoyo

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

Baringo County Doctor Nelly Yetich who spearheaded Covid-19 prevention

Wanja Mwaura, nurse known for her acts of kindness

Mental Health Activist Amina Abdallah who played key roles in rescuing mentally challenged people from the streets of Mombasa.

Virginia Aoko, a 13-year-old girl from Busia who braved the dark to take her pregnant mother to hospital via boat.

More follows as the list is being updated.

