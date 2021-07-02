Mashemeji Derby: FKF Cup Final Moved To Nyayo Stadium

Sunday’s Football Kenya Federation Cup final, also known as Betway Cup for sponsorship reasons, has been moved to Nyayo Stadium from Utalii Grounds.

The final will pit arch rivals Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards in a repeat of the 2013 edition which the latter won 1-0 at the same venue.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic fans will not be allowed to grace the much anticipated duel of the Mashemeji.

Fans had appealed for the fixture to be staged in a befitting stadium with FKF heading the call.

Leopards are the record FKF Cup winners with 10 titles with Gor Mahia second with two less.

