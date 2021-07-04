Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia Pip Rivals Leopards, Book Continental Football Berth

Gor Mahia are the winners of this season’s Football Kenya Federation Cup and will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC having topped the Kenyan Premier League by CAF deadline June 30, 2021, will be the Kenya’s ambassadors in the Champions League.

At Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, Gor Mahia exacted revenge on their nemesis, edging them 1-4 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in normal time.

The last time the two met in the final in 2013, Ingwe emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of Pinchez Opiyo lone strike.

Apart from booking continental football berth, K’Ogalo walked home Ksh 2 million richer courtesy of title sponsor Betway.

