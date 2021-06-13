Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards In Cup Final

Gor Mahia will face arch rivals AFC Leopards in this year’s final of the Football Kenya Federation Cup.

The much anticipated decider is slated for next month, July 4, 2021 with the winner booking a ticket to represent Kenya in the Confederation of African Football Cup next season.

The winner will also pocket Kshs2 million.

Leopards laboured past Division One side Equity FC, edging them out on penalties after a barren draw in normal time at Utalii Grounds in the semis.

Gor Mahia were equally frustrated by Kenyan Premier League newbies Bidco United, who held them to 1-1 draw in ninety minutes before losing also in the penalties.

K’Ogalo will be making a return to the final for the first time since 2013 when they lost 1-0 to Leopards at Nyayo Stadium.

