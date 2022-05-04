Mashemeji Derby Confirmed For Kasarani Stadium

Mashemeji Derby, a clash between Kenyan Premier League arch rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, will be staged at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

🟢 | OFFICIAL Our next league match ( the Derby) will be played at Kasarani on Sunday. #Sirkal | #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/lAdoQgg64b — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 4, 2022

The fixture was doubtful due to unavailability of a suitable stadium to host such a high security game.

It had previously been communicated that the game would be played in Kisumu at the newly built Kenyatta Stadium, but many objected due to security concerns.

Read: Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia With Routine Win Over Leopards

The fact that Sports Kenya banned Gor Mahia from using its facilities due to past vandalism cases by fans compounded the situation.

Nonetheless, the club has worked round the clock to secure Kasarani Stadium for the clash.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...