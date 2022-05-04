in SPORTS

Mashemeji Derby Confirmed For Kasarani Stadium

mashemeji derby
mashemeji derby. / courtesy

Mashemeji Derby, a clash between Kenyan Premier League arch rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, will be staged at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The fixture was doubtful due to unavailability of a suitable stadium to host such a high security game.

It had previously been communicated that the game would be played in Kisumu at the newly built Kenyatta Stadium, but many objected due to security concerns.

The fact that Sports Kenya banned Gor Mahia from using its facilities due to past vandalism cases by fans compounded the situation.

Nonetheless, the club has worked round the clock to secure Kasarani Stadium for the clash.

