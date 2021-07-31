Mashemeji Derby Aborts As Clubs Demand Payment From Federation

In an unprecedented move, two of Kenya’s most successful clubs AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have refused to honor their league fixture over non-payment by the Football Kenya Federation, FKF.

The arch-rivals were booked to clash on Saturday at Thika Municipal Stadium, but in a joint press statement, the two demanded to be paid their monthly league grants, youth team grants and prize monies for the domestic cup before they could take to the field.

According to the latest report, the two clubs are presently engaged in a friendly game at Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo.

Meanwhile, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has threatened unspecified action against the clubs should they dare miss the league assignment.

“Let them fail to honor the game. We cannot even discuss that with you now, let them just fail to turn up. I pray a lot that they do not honor the fixture,” Nick told Goal.com

