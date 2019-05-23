Maseno University Student Claims Her Prayers Are Behind Kambua’s Pregnancy

Citizen TV’s Sunday show host Kambua last week announced her pregnancy via social media after years of struggling with infertility.

The Mwaminifu singer had been trying for a child with her husband of seven years, Jackson Mathu.

Even as the couple thanks the heavens for their child, a Maseno University student identified as Sarah Julu has claimed responsibility for the pregnancy.

In a May 14, 2018 tweet, Julu said she was praying for Kambua’s childlessness.

“Am going to set a Novena prayer to St Jude ,,,Praying for Kambua,,,be sure you’re going to carry your own baby,” she wrote.

Am going to set a Novena prayer to St Jude ,,,Praying for Kambua,,,be sure you're going to carry your own baby#GodLives — Sarah Julu (@JuluSarah) May 14, 2018

Ms Julu also noted that it was hard for her to watch the Rauka host face cyber bullies who often asked about her struggle with getting pregnant.

“I used to see her face cyber bully. I’m a woman and seeing a woman face such due to lack of a child, it pained me a lot. I felt it, I wish I knew her in person.

The best I could do silently was pray for her. That was the best way I could stand with her being her greatest fan (sic),” she added.

In previous interviews, Kambua has noted that it’s a shame that people constantly put each other down without knowing the intricate details.

“I remember thinking, the reason why it angers me is because people don’t even know what your journey is like. They don’t know what you’re struggling with. They don’t know if you even what to have children. They don’t know if you can have children and there are so many people especially today who are struggling with infertility,” she told The Trend.

