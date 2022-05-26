Kenyan-Born Maryanne Oketch Wins Season 42 of American Reality Show “Survivor”

24-year-old Kenyan-born actress Maryanne Oketch is the winner of season 42 of the American reality TV show Survivor.

Oketch was crowned the survivor winner, taking home the one million dollars prize and becomes the first black woman to win the renowned series since 2002.

“I am so blessed to not only be on a season of my favorite show but to be on every episode? It’s mind-boggling! 🤯 Join me TONIGHT in watching the conclusion of my journey!” her Instagram reads.

In an interview by Explore Entertainment, Maryanne said she was pleased to have survived until the end of the season adding that she was shocked she actually had all her two nails at the end.

Questioned if she felt she was going to win during the final tribunal, the 24-year-old said she felt the momentum swinging her way.

“Yes, I really could feel the momentum swinging. I feel as if the clincher was when I whipped out that hidden immunity idol and then people were like, Oh my gosh! All the pieces are coming together. This makes sense. She’s been thinking this whole time. And I had tangible evidence that I was.’ she told the publication.

