No Longer A “Raburu” – Marya Prude Drops Willis’ Name On Instagram

Citizen TV news anchor and 10 Over 10 host Willis Raburu ‘s wife Marya Prude has dropped the presenter’s name from her Instagram username just days after making social media come back.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, the businesswoman made a comeback on Instagram after a three-month hiatus following troubles at their matrimonial home while still bearing her husband’s surname.

However, a current search on her name brings out “Marya Prude Ke” which is different from the previous one where she proudly wore her husband’s surname, Raburu.

Earlier in the year, the couple lost their daughter, Adana leading to a series of emotional messages flooding social media from their fans, friends and family.

The couple took a break from both work and proceeded for vacation in the States.

Shortly after returning from the trip, the couple reportedly ended things on allegations of cheating forcing Marya to move out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimated that Raburu was cheating on Marya with a certain Ugandan woman who turned out to be Rwandese.

However, the woman, Miva Noella, denied ever knowing the Hot 96 FM mid-morning show host adding that the allegations were false.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” she wrote.

Sources indicated that Raburu helped his estranged wife move out to a rented apartment in Kiambu's Thindigua area. It is not clear whether the couple has mended things however, the memories and photos they shared on their social media pages are still intact.