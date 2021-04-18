Marya Prude Confirms Divorce With Willis, Opens Up on “Never Wanting Children Again”

The union between Citizen TV news anchor and 10 Over 10 host Willis Raburu and Mary Ngami aka Marya Prude is officially over.

Through a Q and A session on Instagram, Marya Prude confirmed that she is officially divorced and is not searching for new love nor interested in seeing anyone.

She however confirmed that people are hitting on her, adding that she is uncertain of ever wanting and having children again.

A fan asked, “Are you officially divorced?” to which she replied on the positive.

On ever wanting children, Marya said, “Maybe never, I don’t know.”

Last year, Marya dropped the presenter’s name from her Instagram just days after making social media come back.

The couple had at the beginning of 2020 lost their daughter, Adana, leading to a series of emotional messages flooding social media from their fans, friends and family.

They later took a break from both work and social media and proceeded for a vacation in the States.

Shortly after returning from the trip, the couple reportedly ended things on allegations of cheating forcing Marya to move out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimated that Raburu was cheating on Marya with a certain Ugandan woman who turned out to be Rwandese.

However, the woman, Miva Noella, denied ever knowing the Hot 96 FM mid-morning show host adding that the allegations were false.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” she wrote.

Marya Prude and Raburu tied the knot in 2017 in an invites-only, colorful wedding.

