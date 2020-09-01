Willis Raburu’s Ex Wife Marya Pens Emotional Message On Her Birthday

TV host Willis Raburu’s ex-wife Marya Prude seems to have moved on following the end of her marriage and going by her latest posts, she is focused on herself, working out and glowing than before.

Yesterday, Marya celebrated her birthday as she turned a year older with an encrypted emotional message.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty indicated that she has found someone she does not want to lose ever again.

“I have found someone I do not want to lose again. That’s me, Happy birthday,” she wrote.

This comes just months after she took a social media break and upon making a comeback, she dropped ‘Raburu’ from her Instagram profile and replaced it with her official names.

The current search on her name is “Marya Prude Ke” an indication that she has moved on and is in a better place following the end of her marriage.

Earlier in the year, the couple lost their daughter, Adana leading to a series of emotional messages flooding social media from their fans, friends and family.

The couple then took a break from both work and proceeded for a vacation in the States.

Shortly after returning from the trip, the couple reportedly ended things on allegations of cheating forcing Marya to move out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimated that Raburu was cheating on Marya with a certain Ugandan woman who turned out to be Rwandese.

However, the woman, Miva Noella, denied ever knowing the Hot 96 FM mid-morning show host adding that the allegations were false.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” she wrote.

Sources indicated that Raburu helped his estranged wife move out to a rented apartment in Kiambu’s Thindigua area.

In an interview with Bonga na Jalas, Willis failed to comment on his troubled marriage stating that no marriage is perfect. He further indicated that the best way to talk about his troubled marriage was to have both parties in the picture, in this case, him and Marya.

It is now evident that the couple has called it quits as Willis did not even send his ex-wife birthday wishes.

