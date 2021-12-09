Mary Wambui, Daughter Freed on Sh50 Million Cash Bail, To Deposit Travel Documents in Court

Jubilee Party financier Mary Wambui Mungai and her daughter Purity Njoki have been released on Sh50,000 million cash bail in the tax fraud case.

The two have also been directed to deposit their travel documents in court.

“They will not travel out of Kenya. This order shall be served on the immigration department,” Anti-Corruption Magistrate Felix Kombo said.

The Purma Holdings Limited director earlier presented herself at the Milimani Law Court with her daughter accompanied by her lawyer Nelson Havi.

A warrant of arrest had been issued against and her daughter on Monday where they were supposed to present themselves at the KRA offices to answer charges of unpaid taxes amounting to Sh2.2 billion.

Shortly after the arrest warrant was issued, KRA sealed airports and border points including JKIA to stop Ms Mungai from leaving the country. Ms Mungai is a member of Friend of Jubilee Foundation, a body that was instrumental in raising campaign funds for the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2017 General elections. The taxman is pursuing Mungai over alleged unpaid taxes for the billions of shillings earned from government tenders for supplying boots, uniforms and cereals to the military, among other State departments. Read Also: Wanted Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui Presents Self in Court The taxman says Mungai and her two daughters; Everlyn Nyambura and Njoki, earned billions of shillings between 2014 and 2019 through their company Purma Holdings Ltd. The KRA says it has been conducting investigations on tax obligations by the company for the past two years. They are to be charged with at least seven charges.

If found guilty for the offense of omission, the penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh10 million or double the tax evaded whichever is higher or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both.

