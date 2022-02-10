Atwoli’s Wife Mary Kilobi Warns Echesa, Barasa Against Mentioning Her During Rallies

Mary Kilobi Atwoli, the wife of Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, has retaliated against allies of deputy president William Ruto who have been attacking them at political events.

The KTN News presenter took issue with two loud leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, who she said have a habit of referencing her name in their speeches.

“It’s hilarious that some politicians, the likes of Rashid Echesa and Didmus Barasa have continuously made this KILOBI name inseparable with their manifesto in their rallies,” she said in an Instagram post.

Kilobi expressed her displeasure with the leaders for using her as a punching bag in an attempt to settle political scores with her husband, Atwoli.

The TV journalist requested that the DP Ruto-led alliance concentrates on selling their message to Kenyans rather than constantly denigrating her, despite the fact that she is not a political figure.

Instead of criticising her, Kilobi advised the leaders to use the rallies to promote their development program.

“I know it sounds really nice but Kenyans are eager to hear the “great plans” you purport to have for them. Kumbe hamna sera? Uza Sera wadau wachana na Kilobi. She’s not a politician neither do I have plans of contesting,” Kilobi said.

“Ironically most guys who shout the loudest about Kilobi the “25-year-old” have been frequent visitors in Kajiado. And by the way mkae mkijua kejeli zenu zinanijengea ushuhuda wa kishindo!”

On Monday, the COTU boss called on the people in Sugoi to cut down trees to ‘stop Ruto from hanging himself after losing the elections.’

In response, the DP said suicide was no laughing matter adding that Atwoli had failed in his attempt at creating crude humor.

“To use suicide as humor in electioneering, at a national health function attended by the Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State and consequently finding it funny, is a demonstration of just how far these elite are from the realities and struggles of the Kenyan Hustler,” said the DP through his communications director Hussein Mohamed.

