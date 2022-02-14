Atwoli’s Wife Mary Kilobi Responds to Echesa’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s wife, Mary Kilobi is upset with former CS Rashid Echesa for mentioning her in political forums.

Kilobi who is a news anchor at KTN said she does not know the former Sports CS but has seen him at their Kajiado home.

She was responding to claims made by Echesa that she was his lover way before she married Atwoli.

The ex-CS made the allegations during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kakamega on Saturday.

“Mary ananijua zaidi kushinda Atwoli (Mary knows me better than Atwoli),” he said.

On her part, Kilobi, said attacking her to get back at her husband was cowardly. She asked politicians to sell their agenda instead of dragging her name through the mud.

“Attacking Kilobi for trying to get back at my Husband is Cowardly! Just for clarity as a journalist, I have interacted with many news sources but not even once have i with one Rashid Echesa, only have i seen him in our Kajiado home. I’ve never even had his phone number! Therefore I consider what he said yesterday for the sake of settling political scores very disrespectful! and totally unacceptable!” she wrote.

“I’ve said this and I will say it again. I am a journalist and not a politician, not even once have I seemed to have taken sides while discharging my duty. It is not right and will never be that politicians find it pleasant to keep mentioning my name in rallies.”

A few days ago, Kilobi warned Echesa and Didmus Barasa for continuously mentioning her during their political rallies.

“It’s hilarious that some politicians, the likes of Rashid Echesa and Didmus Barasa have continuously made this KILOBI name inseparable with their manifesto in their rallies,” she said.

The TV journalist requested that the DP Ruto-led alliance concentrates on selling their message to Kenyans rather than constantly denigrating her, despite the fact that she is not a political figure.

“I know it sounds really nice but Kenyans are eager to hear the “great plans” you purport to have for them. Kumbe hamna sera? Uza Sera wadau wachana na Kilobi. She’s not a politician neither do I have plans of contesting,” Kilobi said.

“Ironically most guys who shout the loudest about Kilobi the “25-year-old” have been frequent visitors in Kajiado. And by the way mkae mkijua kejeli zenu zinanijengea ushuhuda wa kishindo!”

