End OF The Road For Martin Mutangili, Man Accused Of Posing As Senior Gov’t Official To Con Members Of Public

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man accused of posing a senior government official to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Martin Kikwau Mutangili, was arrested on Tuesday night in an operation at Syokimau, Machakos County by detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU).

Mutangili is accused of posing as a civil servant working in various Govt ministries to con members of the public.

According to the DCI, the suspect also introduced himself as a member of the disciplined forces and a National Intelligence Service officer to his victims.

“Responding to numerous complaints from the victims, the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) detectives launched a manhunt for the 39-yr-old suspect, netting him after hours of rigorous search at house no. 2 Block F of Prissy Apartments within Syokimau, ” said DCI.

A search in his house led to the recovery of two stamp with the impressions; “Chief of Staff Interior”, and “Received KDF”, a civilian’s firearm certificate, pistol holster, several immigration temporary movement passes, several police, court and MM Enterprise documents.

The sleuths also recovered lease agreements and delivery receipts in the house.

The police said the suspect is in custody pending further police procedures and arraignment, with several victims having positively identified him.

