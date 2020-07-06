Ex-Leopards Captain Martin Imbalambala Who Turned Blind Gets Help From Well-wishers (Photos)

A group of well wishers came to the aid of former AFC Leopards skipper Martin Imbalambala who has turned blind.

Korea as he was fondly known lost his eyesight in 2018 after hanging his boots with some sources alleging excessive drinking as the cause.

His plight was highlighted on Twitter by journalist Kevin Teya, who went ahead to share, with permission, his wife, Jackline Jalang’o’s, phone number for assistance.

Former AFC LEOPARDS Captain Martin Imbalambala has lost his eyesight. He is pleading for financial help to enable him get medication. pic.twitter.com/jCsPTTvhLC — Don Kev (@Kevin_teya) July 3, 2020

And on Sunday Macleans Sloya Foundation visited the family at their Kisatiru home and took them out for shopping.

The foundation’s director Iganza Sloya promised plans to enroll the 31-year-old for braille classes.

“Plans are underway for the former skipper to be taken to Kibos School for the blind where he will take braille lessons as part of the rebuilding process.”

Imbalambala was part of Ingwe team that won the FKF Cup in 2013 edging out arch rivals Gor Mahia 1-0 in the final.

