Martha Karua Wants To Be Left Out Of Jubilee Party’s Messy Divorce

Narc Kenya’s Party Leader Martha Karua has asked to be left out of the messy divorce in Jubilee Party.

Taking to her Facebook, Karua dismissed news purporting that she has issued a statement regarding the wrangles in Jubilee and indicated that she has not made any pubic utterance on the same.

“Once again I must ask Jubilee operatives and especially Tanga Tanga to leave me out of their messy divorce. I have not made any public statements on the senate leadership changes. To the warring Jubilee factions, I say carry your cross,” reads the message on Facebook.

The rifts in the Jubilee party have been very evident in recent days following the leadership changes that have divided the party members into factions.

The legislators allied to the Deputy President William Ruto are dubbed Tanga tanga while those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta are the Kieleweke.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted as the majority leader and replaced with Samuel Poghisio.

This move escalated the internal wars encumbered by resistance from legislators allied to the DP as well as blame games.

For instance, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who also lost her post termed the changes in the Jubilee Senate leadership null and void claiming that the threshold to necessitate their removal was not met.

“…that the requirements of the Standing Order 19 that makes it mandatory for more than a half of the senators to remove a majority leader or majority whip was not met,” she said.

However, the final stamp in this issue was met when Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka officiated the changes despite the resistance from Tanga tanga legislators.

In a similar account of events, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily suspended the execution of a coalition pact between Jubilee Party and KANU.

This was after Kahawa Tungu reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta had last week signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu, which was to see Baringo Senator Gideon Moi instituted as the Senate Majority Leader.

Apparently, the coalition agreement was signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau.

The rifts in the party have worsened with reports indicating that the President and his deputy are not longer reading from the same script.

