Martha Karua Wants Moses Kuria Auctioned To Recover Sh6.5 Million

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has sent auctioneers to recover Sh6.5 million from Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as ordered by court in 2017.

The former presidential aspirant wants the auctioneers to go after Kuria’s sofa sets, a home theatre, microwave.

Karua is also going after a coffee table, television stand, two motor vehicles – a Honda and Land Cruiser, refrigerator and carpet.

“This is to command you to sell by auction after giving 15 days prior notice by afixing the same in the court house,” the court documents read.

According to Karua, the legislator claimed that she procured witnesses to testify against Deputy President William Ruto in an ICC case.

She sought an apology from Kuria who she said repeated the same allegations at Parliament Buildings.

Kuria had claimed that the former presidential aspirant had met other leaders at Galileo in Westlands for the purpose of recruiting witnesses.

“The claims are scandalous, malicious, unwarranted and lowered my dignity among right thinking members of the society,” she said.

Kuria did not defend the suit.

