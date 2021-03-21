Martha Karua Terms Herman Manyora’s Proposal To Postpone 2022 Elections As “Treasonable”

Any move to have 2022 General Elections in Kenya is “treasonable”, Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has said.

Karua was responding to a proposal by political analyst Herman Manyora to have the 2022 general elections postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Youtube video, Manyora termed the current moments as “desperate times”, that demanded “desperate measures/solutions”.

“I invite Kenyans to have a national conversation around postponing the 2022 elections. Indeed we should postpone the general election,” he said.

“We ough and in fact, we must and we should postpone the 2022 elections. There are two challenges we face in this country. If we do not address (them) by 2022 or even earlier, we may not have Kenya as we know it,” he added.

Read: Karua Dares Uhuru To Vacate Office Or Treat Ruto With Respect

Manyora was referring to an alleged collapse of the economy, that has rendered thousands jobless and the rising cost of living.

He warned that the poor will turn against the rich, in case the cases got worse.

According to Manyora, the politicians also should stop political rallies, that have become the main places where Covid spreads.

The Constitution of Kenya requires a general election of members of parliament to be held on the second Tuesday in August in every fifth year, which means the next general election is scheduled for August 9, 2022.

However, the elections can be postponed if Kenya is at war, with a resolution passed in each House of Parliament by at least two-thirds of all the members of the House.

Such a resolution can delay the election by up to six months, and may be passed multiple times provided that the delays do not cumulatively exceed 12 months.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu